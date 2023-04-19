Mamata backs Stalin’s ‘time limit for Governors to act on Bills’ pitch

April 19, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has backed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s ‘time limit for Governors to act on Bills’ pitch and suggested a meeting of Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled States to decide next course of action.

“Mamata Banerjee spoke to me over phone to express her solidarity and admiration for our initiatives against the undemocratic functioning of Governors in non-BJP ruled States,” Mr. Stalin said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

She had suggested a meeting of all Opposition Chief Ministers to decide the next course of action, Mr. Stalin added.

Mr. Stalin had written to the Chief Ministers of States ruled by parties other than the BJP to pass resolutions, similar to the one passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, in their State Assemblies urging the “Union government and the President to fix a time limit for Governors to approve the Bills passed by the Legislatures.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have already backed Mr. Stalin’s proposal.