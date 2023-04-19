HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mamata backs Stalin’s ‘time limit for Governors to act on Bills’ pitch

She has suggested a meeting of Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled States to decide next course of action

April 19, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai. File photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai. File photo | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has backed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s ‘time limit for Governors to act on Bills’ pitch and suggested a meeting of Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled States to decide next course of action.

“Mamata Banerjee spoke to me over phone to express her solidarity and admiration for our initiatives against the undemocratic functioning of Governors in non-BJP ruled States,” Mr. Stalin said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

She had suggested a meeting of all Opposition Chief Ministers to decide the next course of action, Mr. Stalin added.

Mr. Stalin had written to the Chief Ministers of States ruled by parties other than the BJP to pass resolutions, similar to the one passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, in their State Assemblies urging the “Union government and the President to fix a time limit for Governors to approve the Bills passed by the Legislatures.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have already backed Mr. Stalin’s proposal.

Related Topics

constitution / laws / political parties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.