Malls in Chennai ready to resume operations

CHENNAI

28 June 2021 00:37 IST

Managements ensure that employees are vaccinated

After staying shut for nearly two months, malls in Chennai will resume operations on Monday.

Ahead of re-opening, most malls have vaccinated their employees and retail partners who operate out of their premises.

“We have gone one step further to ensure that everyone working in the mall and in its stores are also inoculated. We are also arranging a programme to immunise those who have not got the jabs yet,” Munish Khanna, chief revenue officer, Express Avenue, said.

“We have ensured that our employees and retail partners are vaccinated. Stringent safety measures are in place across the mall at multiple checkpoints, and we have adopted the efficient use of technology to maintain high levels of safety on the premises,” explained Pooja Patti, centre director, Phoenix Market City and Palladium, Chennai.

Officials from most malls have said that more staff would be deployed to ensure that visitors do not take off their masks when inside the mall premises. Most malls are also expecting footfalls to be much higher than after the first wave.

“This re-opening, we expect the recovery in footfalls and consumption to be faster than when we re-opened during the first wave,” Mr. Khanna said.