Maldives releases eight detained Tamil Nadu fishermen

They are expected to reach Tharuvaikulam on March 14

Eight fishermen who were detained by Maldivian authorities when they were reportedly fishing in the island nation’s waters in their mechanised boat on February 24 have been freed along with the boat.

According to Collector K. Senthil Raj, who took sustained efforts to ensure the release of the detained fishermen and their boat, said the fishermen – S. Antony Michael Bharat, G. John Samuel, G. Antony Arul Raj, T. Kanagaraj, A. Abhishek Raj, all from T. Saveriarpuram near Thoothukudi, A. Antony Robin of Vellaipatti, S. Jebamalai Raj and S. Irudhayaraj of Narippaiyoor in Ramanathapuram district – had ventured into the sea from Tharuvaikulam fishing harbour for deep sea stay fishing.

When they were reportedly fishing near Kulhudhufushi Island of Maldives on February 24, they were detained by the Maldivian authorities for illegally entering the waters of the island nation.

On getting information, the families of the detained fishermen petitioned Dr. Senthil Raj. When the Indian Mission in Maldives was alerted, K. Joseph Kutty, Consular, High Commission of India, Male, contacted the local authorities to secure the release of the fishermen with their vessel.

They were allowed to sail back to their base in the same vessel, which left for Tharuvaikulam at 12.05 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday even as the Maldives Coast Guard personnel were accompanying them up to the Maldivian territorial water boundary.

“The released fishermen are expected to reach Tharuvaikulam on March 14,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.