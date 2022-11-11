Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of people who were killed in a fire accident in Maldives. Though, it was established that some of those killed were from Tamil Nadu, the exact figures and their identities could not be obtained as of Thursday evening. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: "Deeply pained to hear about the fire accident and loss of lives in Maldives. We are in touch with the Indian mission to coordinate the efforts to bring back the mortal remains of the deceased to Tamil Nadu."
Maldives fire accident: Stalin expresses condolences
