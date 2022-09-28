Malaysia's Minister for Home Affairs Dato' Seri Hamzah bin Zainudin called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.
Malaysia’s Minister for Home Affairs calls on CM Stalin
