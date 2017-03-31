Malaysian PM calls on Rajinikanth

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, on Friday met Acfor Tamil superstar Rajinikanth at his residence here.

During the hour-long “informal” meeting, they discussed among other things Rajinikanth's film Kabali, a large part of which was shot in Malaysia.

“It was a goodwill visit as I had invited them to my house. I am thankful he accepted my invitation and joined me for tea. I could not meet the Malaysian Prime Minister during my shooting in that country as he was busy and had other engagements,” Rajinikanth told reporters.

Who doesn’t know @superstarrajini ? Happy to meet the superstar in person today. pic.twitter.com/zGmnyeckrt — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) March 31, 2017 Just had a very warm n friendly meeting with Mr Rajnikanth the Tamil superstar at his home pic.twitter.com/ICmWGV1ICI — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) March 31, 2017

He said the Malaysian authorities cooperated a great deal during the shooting of Kabali and that Mr. Razak and his family members were shown some clips from the film during the Friday meeting.

Rajinkanth said he spent nearly two months in Malaysia for the shoot.

When asked whether he was being made the tourism ambassador of Malaysia, Rajinkanth said it was not true.

Mr. Razak described the meeting as “warm and friendly“. “Just had a very warm n friendly meeting with Mr Rajnikanth the Tamil superstar at his home (sic),” he wrote on Twitter.

