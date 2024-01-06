GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Malayali Markazhi Mahotsav inaugurated

January 06, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan at the inauguration of Sadaram Sargam, Malayali Markazhi Mhotsavam, in Chennai, on Friday.

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan at the inauguration of Sadaram Sargam, Malayali Markazhi Mhotsavam, in Chennai, on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

The three-day sixth edition of Malayali Markazhi Mahotsavam Sargam organised by Aasrayam and Asan Memorial Foundation began on Friday by paying tribute to individuals who had carved a niche for themselves.

In an event called Sadaram Sargam (Celebrating excellence) seven persons from various fields, were recognised. 

Cheruvayal Raman, a tribal farmer and Padmashri recipient was honoured with the M.S. Swaminathan Karshikaasrayam Puraskram, an award instituted by M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, for preserving native paddy seeds. Veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan presented the award to Mr. Raman.

