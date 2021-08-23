Makna elephant dies of electrocution

The elephant was electrocuted after it came into contact with an electric fence

A 30-year-old makna (tuskless male elephant) was electrocuted to death after it came into contact with an electric fence erected by a farmer at Jerahalli Forest Range in Hasanur Division in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), Erode, on August 23.

The land, owned by James (60), is located near the forest boundary and he had erected a fence to protect his potato crops from wild animals. On the morning of August 23, the carcass of the elephant was found in the land and villagers alerted forest officials. Devendra Kumar Meena, District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division and Deputy Field Director, STR, and officials inspected the spot and held enquiries.

Sources said that the elephant attempted to enter the field and came into contact with the live wire and got electrocuted. The farmer had drawn power for the fence from domestic supply and officials from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution and Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) inspected the spot to check whether power connection to the fence was illegally drawn. A search is on to locate the farmer.