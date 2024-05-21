‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ camps to cover village panchayats between July 15 and September 15

The Tamil Nadu government would organise about 2,500 camps under the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme to benefit people in 12,525 village panchayats across the State between July 15 and September 15.

These camps would be organised in 37 districts and each of the camps is aimed to benefit over 20,000 people, an official release from the State government said on Tuesday. Petitions from people would be received with regard to 15 government departments during these camps.

The second phase of the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme aims to resolve the issues flagged during camps scheduled between July 15 and September 15, latest by October 15, it said.

The 15 State government departments include Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, BC, MBC & Minorities Welfare, Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection, Energy, Home, Prohibition and Excise, Labour Welfare and Skill Development, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Revenue and Disaster Management, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Social Reforms, Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, Housing and Urban Development, Health and Family Welfare, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare.

Separate rooms would be set up by respective departments to sort out the pleas received during these camps. E-Seva centres would be set up in each of the camps to upload these pleas and acknowledgment would be sent through to the applicant’s mobile phone numbers.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in December last year, launched the scheme that aims to ensure services of the State government reached the people swiftly. The new scheme being implemented by the Public Department (Mudhalvarin Mugavari) is an extension of the ‘Kala Aayvil Mudhalamaichar’ initiative of the State government.

A total of 2,058 camps were organised under the first phase of the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme in urban local bodies, including 641 camps in Municipal Corporations, 632 in Municipalities, 520 in town panchayats and 265 in other areas.

Over 2.64 lakh petitions were received in camps during the first phase and over 6.40 lakh pleas were received through other services. The pleas were scrutinised within 30 days and 8.74 lakh pleas resolved within a month, it said.