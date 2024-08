‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ camps in Villupuram today

Villupuram: ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ camps will be held in five Panchayat Unions in Villupuram district on August 2. A release said that the camps will be held in Alampoondi in Gingee; Koliyanur; Mailam; Alankuppam in Marakkanam and Vadapalai in Melmalayanur panchayat union.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.