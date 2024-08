Villupuram: ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ camps will be held in five Panchayat Unions in Villupuram district on August 2. A release said that the camps will be held in Alampoondi in Gingee; Koliyanur; Mailam; Alankuppam in Marakkanam and Vadapalai in Melmalayanur panchayat union.