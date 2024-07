‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ camps will be held in five Panchayat unions in Kallakurichi district on July 23. A release said that the camps will be held in Eliyathur in Chinna Salem; Jambai in Rishivandiyam; Kodiyur in Tirukovilur; Pandur in Tirunavalur; and Pidgam in Ulundurpet panchayat union. People can submit petitions pertaining to 44 services offered by 15 government departments at the camps.