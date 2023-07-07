Makkal Needhi Maiam to fill ward-level party positions in Coimbatore, South Chennai and Madurai Parliamentary Constituencies

July 07, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Chennai

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan chaired a meeting with the party’s Executive Committee members on Friday, which called for party members to apply for ward-wise party positions in South Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai Parliamentary Constituencies in preparations for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The executive committee also passed other party-centric resolutions such as increasing the number of district secretaries in the party to the effect of one for each 234 Assembly Constituencies, reorganisation of party’s entrepreneurs’ cell and creation of fishermen’s wing.

The party also passed a resolution critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the conflict in Manipur and urged him to visit Manipur in person. The party resolution also said that ‘Kamal Cultural Centre’ will work with ‘Nel’ Jayaraman’s organisation to set up ‘Traditional Grains Types Agricultural Research Centre’.

On Friday, Mr. Haasan also handed over keys for the car that he had promised to Coimbatore-based bus driver Sharmila who was embroiled in a controversy after DMK MP K. Kanimozhi travelled in a bus in which she was a driver. He also presented a cheque for ₹ 3 lakh to a Salem-based student, V. Amudha, who recently lost both her parents and sister in a road accident.