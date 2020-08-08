Makkal Needhi Maiam plans a digital campaign through TVs, mobile phones

The party is hoping to capitalise on the popularity of Kamal Haasan and make up for its apparent disadvantages in terms of resources compared to the two Dravidian majors.

Ahead of the 2021 Assembly Elections, Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam is planning a campaign predominantly through television channels and mobile phones.

The party is hoping to capitalise on the popularity of Mr. Haasan and make up for its apparent disadvantages in terms of resources compared to the two Dravidian majors.

The party polled just 3.72% vote share in the Lok Sabha elections but fared better in urban pockets. Party functionaries, who are planning the digital campaign, hoping to consolidate the urban vote bank, said an elaborate plan was being discussed. The party leadership, they said, were confident that it could replicate online, the dynamics of ‘mass public rallies’ and ‘offline’ campaigns, which had become staples of every election.

“The issue of a strong party structure comes into question only when there is a need to mobilise large numbers of people. This election is going to be fought on television and mobile phones and we have an edge,” a functionary said.

Apart from extensive campaigns on local television channels, they hope to reach voters through tailored individual messages based on their profiles — students, housewives, businessmen, retired government employees and farmers. The party also hopes to ensure eyeballs for the ‘e-public meetings’ by sustained and focussed call and messaging campaigns through social media and mobile phones.

MNM leaders felt that in the eventuality of actor Rajinikanth launching a political party and aligning with Mr. Haasan, their combined charisma would overshadow the strengths of the other parties, including the DMK and AIADMK.