Making Maths simple and fun for students

CHENNAI

13 January 2022 00:17 IST

Samagra Shiksha to hold ‘Magizh Kanitham’ training for government school teachers

Samagra Shiksha will organise “Magizh Kanitham”, a virtual training programme, on January 21 and 22 for Mathematics teachers from government schools, in a bid to make learning the subject simple and fun for students.

The programme, which will cover students of Classes VI to VIII, will help teachers use interactive tools and aids to dispel the fear in students about the subject.

A teacher from a government higher secondary school said that teachers handling Mathematics from Classes VI to XII have been encouraged to attend the programme.

Apart from the online sessions, there will be one hands-on session coordinated by a resource person. At the end of it, the participating teachers, who will also have assignments to complete as a part of the programme, will be given certificates.

At present, teachers handling primary, middle and senior classes from government schools are participating in a series of workshops focused on learning outcomes.