Making classrooms, students smart in government school

The 98-year-old EVR Nagammai Government Girls Higher Secondary School, located at Kosapet, would have technologically-equipped smart classrooms in the coming days.

In addition to that, construction of additional classrooms, cleaning and painting of existing buildings, establishing drinking water connections, repairs and construction of toilet blocks, and providing conducive as well as happy learning experience to the children from primary level are taking shape at rapid pace.

When School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan announced in 2017 that smart classrooms would be established in various schools across 32 districts, EVR Nagammai School was chosen from the district.

“Children are provided with play-way methods of learning from the kindergarten level, which give them an enjoyable experience,” said a teacher.

Bhiksha App and QR Code Reader in Android phones came in handy for teachers to download all the lessons and use them as a tool for teaching . The introduction of innovative teaching methodology and additional teaching tools would enable them to provide more inputs for the young learners from primary level, said another teacher from the government school.

The smart classroom project is not just about providing supplementary visual content to the students; it is more about making the students smart, said a school education department official. He said the teachers were given training in handling these components and to use the computer and software so that they showed students what they were learning. The use of visual content will help the students’ understanding and improve memory.

This new venture is expected to help students learn lessons outside the curriculum.

School Head Master in-charge L. Selvarani says, “The smart class would improve the learning skills of students and the idea is to enhance the teaching and learning experience through audio, video, graphics and pictures. With Public Works Department taking up repairs and construction of new classrooms, the smart class rooms are readied. Apart from these infra-development, new laptops, printers, and other office equipment are added to give the school administration a corporate look.”

“With these added infrastructure, the government schools would emulate other private schools elsewhere,” she added.