Make vaccination free: Congress

The party will submit petitions to Governor, Collectors

Leaders of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee will present petitions to the Governor and the Collectors, demanding that the Central government make vaccination for COVID-19 free for all citizens of the country.

The party began a campaign on Wednesday to garner people’s support for free vaccination, and it will submit the petitions on June 4.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said the Central government should have purchased the vaccines six months ago, and that would have ensured that there was no vaccine shortage.

Instead, the government gave ₹4,500 crore to the two vaccine manufactures — SII and Bharat Biotech — only in April to expand capacity, he said.

“It is due to a lack of foresight and planning on the part of the BJP government at the Centre that thousands of people are losing their lives every day,” Mr. Alagiri added.