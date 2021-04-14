Make use of online services in view of COVID-19, says Employees Provident Fund Organisation

In view of the recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has requested all subscribers/pensioners/PF members to make use of online services to enquire about their Provident Fund claim-related matters.

PF members and employers coming under the jurisdiction of Regional Office, Chennai (North) can send e-mails to ro.chennai1@epfindia.gov.in while those within the jurisdiction of Regional Office, Chennai (South) have been requested to send emails to ro.chennai2@epfindia.gov.in.

The landline numbers 044-28139200, 201, 202, and 044-28139310 are also available on working days for raising grievances, Rituraj Medhi, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Regional Office, Chennai North & Chennai South said in a press note.

“Moreover, queries can also be communicated to Whatsapp number 09345750916 for matters relating to Regional Office, Chennai (North). Subscribers working in establishments under jurisdiction of Regional Office, Chennai (South) can send queries to the Whatsapp number 06380366729,” it added.