Make Tamil Nadu a Left bastion, Sankaraiah urges cadre

Freedom fighter and veteran communist leader N. Sankaraiah on Thursday urged the cadres to work towards making Tamil Nadu a bastion for democratic left ideology.

“Very soon, we should build the State [as] a strong headquarters for the Left movement like in the case of Kerala, West Bengal and Tripura,” the 98-year-old leader has said.

He was addressing the cadres at an event to mark the beginning of the centenary of formation of the Communist Party of India.

Mr. Sankaraiah also hoisted the party’s flag at CPI(M) office in Chennai.

He said the secular forces have come together in the State, to fight against communal forces and defeated the BJP in the recent general elections.

Modi’s defeat

“The nation took note of Modi’s defeat in Tamil Nadu. We will fight for protecting the unity and diversity of India and State rights,” Mr. Sankaraiah said.

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said the 100th year celebration programme would start on October 20, with an event in north Chennai, which would be attended by senior leader Prakash Karat.

He admitted that the party had faced setback in some States, but will bounce back strongly.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member G. Ramakrishnan said the party voiced for not only removal of British rule, but also stood for economic and social freedom, which is still relevant in today’s context.