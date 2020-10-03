Tamil Nadu

‘Make Rangarajan panel report public’

CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan has written to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, urging the State government to immediately make public the recommendations of the report submitted by the high-level committee headed by former Reserve Bank Governor C. Rangarajan.

It is worrying the report has not been made public and the State government has made no announcement on the implementation of its recommendations, he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan also urged the Chief Minister to implement the recommendations like bringing an employment guarantee scheme for the urban areas, among others.

