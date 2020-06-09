Make public the forecast report on COVID-19, Dhinakaran says

CHENNAI

The AMMK founder said a report, said to have been prepared by the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the next four months, must be made public

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday demanded that the State government make public the findings of a report said to have been prepared by the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, giving its forecast of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the next four months.

Expressing surprise as to why the government did not release the report formally even though there were news items regarding the report’s findings, Mr Dhinakaran, in a statement, said the government was duty-bound to explain to people the precautionary steps it had taken.

Those in power should at least wake up now as they were experiencing a “failure” in containing the spread of the virus. Anticipating the worsening of the situation during the rainy period – September and October, they should begin initiating action from now, Mr Dhinakaran added.