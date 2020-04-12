Make masks compulsory: Anbumani

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said that masks should be made compulsory in public in Tamil Nadu to stop the spread of COVID-19.
In a statement, he said the State government should take a cue from States such as Punjab, Telengana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh in making masks compulsory.
“If masks are not available, homemade masks can be used. In Mumbai, those who come out without masks can be arrested under section 188 of IPC. Masks should be made compulsory for a month after the curfew is lifted,” he said emphasising that it was essential to prevent infection among essential service workers such as doctors, nurses, health workers and the police.
Meanwhile, PMK founder Dr. Ramadoss said a police inspector in Chinna Salem, who assaulted a PMK party functionary, should not just be transferred but also be suspended.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.