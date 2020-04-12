Make masks compulsory: Anbumani

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said that masks should be made compulsory in public in Tamil Nadu to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, he said the State government should take a cue from States such as Punjab, Telengana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh in making masks compulsory.

“If masks are not available, homemade masks can be used. In Mumbai, those who come out without masks can be arrested under section 188 of IPC. Masks should be made compulsory for a month after the curfew is lifted,” he said emphasising that it was essential to prevent infection among essential service workers such as doctors, nurses, health workers and the police.

Meanwhile, PMK founder Dr. Ramadoss said a police inspector in Chinna Salem, who assaulted a PMK party functionary, should not just be transferred but also be suspended.