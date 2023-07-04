Make it official policy to not open any new liquor stores in T.N., PMK demands

July 04, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said on Tuesday that the State government should not hoodwink the people by opening new liquor stores in Kancheepuram district after its recent move to shut down 500 liquor stores across Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, he said the government should announce that its official policy was not to open new liquor stores. “Recently, a liquor store was opened on Walajabad Road in Kancheepuram. The people have opposed the opening of liquor stores. What is the need [to open new stores] now,” he asked.

Dr. Anbumani said that while an announcement was made in the Assembly in April this year that the government would shut down 500 liquor stores, they were closed only last month, in June.

“Within weeks, new liquor stores are being opened by TASMAC. If the State government is serious about implementing prohibition step by step, it should move in that direction. It must take steps to shut down the remaining 4,829 liquor stores and not open new ones,” he said.

