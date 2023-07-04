ADVERTISEMENT

Make it official policy to not open any new liquor stores in T.N., PMK demands

July 04, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president, Anbumani Ramadoss, in a statement, questioned the recent opening of a new liquor store in Kancheepuram, following the State government’s recent move to shut down 500 stores across T.N.

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said on Tuesday that the State government should not hoodwink the people by opening new liquor stores in Kancheepuram district after its recent move to shut down 500 liquor stores across Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, he said the government should announce that its official policy was not to open new liquor stores. “Recently, a liquor store was opened on Walajabad Road in Kancheepuram. The people have opposed the opening of liquor stores. What is the need [to open new stores] now,” he asked.

Dr. Anbumani said that while an announcement was made in the Assembly in April this year that the government would shut down 500 liquor stores, they were closed only last month, in June.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Within weeks, new liquor stores are being opened by TASMAC. If the State government is serious about implementing prohibition step by step, it should move in that direction. It must take steps to shut down the remaining 4,829 liquor stores and not open new ones,” he said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US