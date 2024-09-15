Make India a healthier place: Former Health Minister

Former Tamil Nadu Health Minister H.V. Hande on Saturday urged doctors to work harder to make India a healthier and more habitable place.

“I want to address the root [of the problem]. The biggest problem is the malfunctioning of organs,” he said at the inaugural session of the Health Summit 2024, held on the topic ‘Understanding the Commerce of Healthcare’.

Dr. Hande also raised concerns about the increase in diabetic patients.

The summit was organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Tamil Nadu (ICC-T.N.)

He also recalled how multiple government departments worked together to eradicate leprosy during his tenure as the Health Minister.

Delivering her keynote address, Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, emphasised the importance of preventive medicine in the healthcare sector. For every healthcare job, four other jobs were created. “If we look at the future, at least 40 million jobs will be created,” she said.

Shivkumar Easwaran, chair of ICC-T.N., pointed out that the State had been the destination of healthcare and medical tourism and the purpose of the Summit was to ensure that it remains that way in the coming years.

Krish Sridhar, chair of the healthcare committee, ICC-T.N., and the group mentor for neurosciences at Kauvery Hospital, set the context of the summit.