Make COVID-19 testing mandatory for cancer wards, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI

02 July 2020 12:42 IST

The PMK founder has urged the State government to direct hospitals to test patients prior to their admission

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday urged the State government to direct cancer wards at both government and private hospitals to do COVID-19 tests for patients, prior to their admission.

In a statement, he noted that when people from small towns and villages get fever and go to nearby health centres for check-ups, COVID-19 testing is not done for them. Dr. Ramadoss said that if the testing facility is not available at a particular private health centre, then the centre should tell patients to approach nearby testing centres. However, private health centres don’t do that and instead take blood tests alone and send them back saying they have typhoid fever, he pointed out. Dr. Ramadoss said he was getting lot of complaints on this issue.

He also pointed to the recent case of a cancer patient in Vandavasi, who had fever and went to a couple of private hospitals, where COVID-19 testing was not done and later at a government hospital it was confirmed that he had contracted COVID-19 and he died. Dr. Ramadoss said such incidents should be prevented and urged the State government to give appropriate directions and guidance.