Make candidates disclose trusteeship, HC tells poll panel

The Madras High Court has suggested to the Election Commission of India to explore the possibility of asking candidates contesting in elections to disclose in their affidavits the details of trusteeships held by them and the value of properties owned by those trusts.

Justice D. Krishnakumar made the suggestion after rejecting an election petition filed against the victory of DMK candidate Ku. Ka. Selvam from Thousands Lights Assembly constituency in May 2016 just because he had not disclosed the properties of a trust chaired by him.

The judge agreed with senior counsel N.R. Elango, representing the MLA, that there was no necessity for the candidate to disclose details regarding trusteeship since Form 26, which contains the format in which candidates should disclose their assets, does not contain any specific column regarding trusts. He pointed out that a perusal of the format shows that it requires candidates to disclose movable and immovable assets owned by them, their spouses and dependants.

‘No column’

“There is no particular column for disclosure of the trust property as alleged by the election petitioner (an independent candidate),” the judge said. Therefore, Mr. Selvam had not violated any law of the land by not disclosing in his affidavit of assets that he was the chairman of Jaya Educational Trust which, according to the election petitioner R. Selvam, owned around 10 acres of land worth about ₹150 crore at Maduravoyal here, the court held.

However, before parting with the case, the judge said that in the interest of maintaining purity in public life, the ECI could consider the possibility of making it mandatory for the candidates to disclose the details of trusts in which they were actively involved and the value of the properties owned by the trusts.