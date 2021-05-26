Tamil Nadu

Make black fungus drug available in districts: PMK

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday urged the government to ensure supply of medicine used in treating mucormycosis, commonly called black fungus disease, across all districts as an increasing number of cases are being reported.

In a statement, he said except in a few Chennai-based hospitals, the drug used in treating the disease, Amphotericin B, is not available in government medical college hospitals in districts.

“For the last two days, those admitted for black fungus in Karur government hospital have not been able to receive treatment. The situation is the same in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur and other districts. The drug should be made available in all districts immediately,” he said.

The State government should take every effort to procure the drugs and make it available in all districts.

