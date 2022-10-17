Majority of TNCC delegates likely to back Kharge in the party election

ADVERTISEMENT

Preparations are afoot in Sathyamurthy Bhavan, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee headquarters in Chennai, where about 710 eligible delegates from the State unit (out of over 9,500 delegates nationally) are likely to cast their votes to elect the party’s next national president on Monday. The voting is likely to be held between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The results will be announced on October 19.

Party sources said around 350 delegates have received their voter identity cards, and the rest are likely to collect them at the venue on Monday.

“Four ballot boxes will be kept. Only those with proper identity cards will be allowed into the premises to vote. Three officials — including the Pradesh Returning Officer and the Assistant Pradesh Returning Officer — have arrived to oversee the election,” said a Congress leader.

In the last few weeks, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor filed his nomination for the top job against veteran Congress leader from Karnataka Mallikarjun Kharge, opening up the possibility of the party holding an election in the last 22 years.

Mr. Kharge appears to be an overwhelming favourite since he has been backed by most senior leaders nationally. Many believe this election is likely to be a repeat of what happened 22 years ago when Sonia Gandhi won an overwhelming victory against former Congress vice-president Jitendra Prasada to become the party president.

As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram and his supporters have extended their support to Mr. Tharoor, while the most of the other leaders, including the majority of the elected representatives and the appointed general secretaries, have backed Mr. Kharge.

“Mr. Kharge will get the overwhelming majority of the votes,” said another leader.

If one were to determine support based on the number of delegates who turned up at Sathyamurthy Bhavan to support Mr. Tharoor’s campaign, compared with Mr. Kharge’s, it is clear that Mr. Kharge appears to be a favourite in Tamil Nadu.