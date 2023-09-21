Majority of Aavin consumers are not in favour of purchasing milk in glass bottles, cooperative federation tells Madras High Court

September 21, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (TNCMPFL) has informed the Madras High Court that a survey conducted by it in certain localities in Chennai and Coimbatore has revealed that a majority of Aavin milk consumers are not agreeable to purchasing milk in glass bottles instead of polythene pouches, and are also not willing to pay a higher price for glass bottles.

The survey was conducted as per the directions of a Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and P.T. Asha at Pollachi and Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district and in select areas in Chennai by issuing a questionnaire and asking the participants to state the type of packaging they would prefer.

Disclosing the results of the survey in a status report filed through Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran, the TNCMPFL said the participants were asked: How would you like to purchase Aavin milk? What type of packaging are you interested in to buy Aavin milk? Will you support Aavin if the milk is sold in a glass bottle instead of polyethylene film?

They were also asked: Will you support Aavin if the rate of glass bottle milk (expected to cost between ₹100 to ₹120) is higher than the rate of polythene pouch milk (costing ₹40 to ₹60)? Will you return the milk bottle to Aavin after usage? How do you like to buy Aavin glass bottle milk? Are you interested in buying Aavin milk in glass bottles through a monthly subscription?

A majority of the participants in the survey in Coimbatore as well as parts of Chennai stated that they would not support Aavin if the milk was sold in glass bottles and that they were not in favour of paying a higher price for the glass bottles. Even in localities where people agreed to support the sale of milk in glass bottles, it was made clear to them that the price should not be increased.

“The consumers are interested in buying milk in a polythene pouch instead of a glass bottle due to the higher cost involved... Hence, the interest of the consumers may be analysed by the honourable court for further consideration,” read the status report filed by S. Vineeth, Managing Director of TNCMPFL.

