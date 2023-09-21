HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Majority of Aavin consumers are not in favour of purchasing milk in glass bottles, cooperative federation tells Madras High Court

A survey conducted in Chennai and Coimbatore revealed that the consumers were unwilling to pay a higher price for purchasing milk in glass bottles instead of polythene pouches

September 21, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.
The survey was conducted by issuing a questionnaire asking the participants to state the type of packaging they would prefer.

The survey was conducted by issuing a questionnaire asking the participants to state the type of packaging they would prefer.

Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (TNCMPFL) has informed the Madras High Court that a survey conducted by it in certain localities in Chennai and Coimbatore has revealed that a majority of Aavin milk consumers are not agreeable to purchasing milk in glass bottles instead of polythene pouches, and are also not willing to pay a higher price for glass bottles.

The survey was conducted as per the directions of a Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and P.T. Asha at Pollachi and Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district and in select areas in Chennai by issuing a questionnaire and asking the participants to state the type of packaging they would prefer.

Disclosing the results of the survey in a status report filed through Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran, the TNCMPFL said the participants were asked: How would you like to purchase Aavin milk? What type of packaging are you interested in to buy Aavin milk? Will you support Aavin if the milk is sold in a glass bottle instead of polyethylene film?

They were also asked: Will you support Aavin if the rate of glass bottle milk (expected to cost between ₹100 to ₹120) is higher than the rate of polythene pouch milk (costing ₹40 to ₹60)? Will you return the milk bottle to Aavin after usage? How do you like to buy Aavin glass bottle milk? Are you interested in buying Aavin milk in glass bottles through a monthly subscription?

A majority of the participants in the survey in Coimbatore as well as parts of Chennai stated that they would not support Aavin if the milk was sold in glass bottles and that they were not in favour of paying a higher price for the glass bottles. Even in localities where people agreed to support the sale of milk in glass bottles, it was made clear to them that the price should not be increased.

“The consumers are interested in buying milk in a polythene pouch instead of a glass bottle due to the higher cost involved... Hence, the interest of the consumers may be analysed by the honourable court for further consideration,” read the status report filed by S. Vineeth, Managing Director of TNCMPFL.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.