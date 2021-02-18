Major reshuffle of IPS officers ahead of Assembly election

CHENNAI

18 February 2021 01:31 IST

The Tamil Nadu government has transferred and reshuffled 54 IPS officers across the State ahead of the Assembly election.

T.S. Anbu has been posted as Inspector General of Police (IGP)/Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli city. K. Shankar has been posted as IGP, North Zone, Chennai. R. Dhinakaran has been appointed IGP, West Zone, Coimbatore, in place of K. Periaiah, who is now IGP, General, Chennai.

Santosh Kumar has been posted as IGP/Commissioner of Police, Salem city, in place of T. Senthil Kumar, who will be the Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, North, Chennai.

Vidya Jayant Kulkarni has been posted as IGP/Additional Commissioner of Police, CCB, Greater Chennai Police. P.C. Thenmozhi is posted as IGP, Crime Branch CID, Chennai.

N. Kannan, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Chennai, has been given Law and Order, South, Chennai. K. Bhavaneeswari will replace him as Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Chennai.

Officers have also been given new postings at the Deputy Inspector General (DIG)/Joint Commissioner of Police rank. S. Rajendran is now DIG Intelligence (Internal Security), Chennai.

Apart from a reshuffle in Chennai, R. Sudhakar has been appointed DIG, Madurai, and M. Pandian as DIG, Villupuram.

R. Krishnaraj will be Superintendent of Police (SP), Tirunelveli district; N. Manivannan, SP, Thoothukudi district; V. Baskaran, SP, Ariyalur district; and P. Rajan, SP, Tiruchi district, among others.