Major reshuffle of IAS officers

In the latest reshuffle of IAS officers effected in the State on Tuesday, a total of 32 officers, including seven district collectors have been transferred. Tirunelveli Collector M. Karunakaran, who wrote against the Housing Secretary’s order over sealing of a private building, was among the officers transferred.

While Chairman and Managing Director of TUFIDCO P.W.C. Davidar has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to the government, Transport Department, Commissioner of Indian Medicine & Homeopathy Mohan Pyare has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner of Land Administration.

Chandrakant Kamble would be Chairman and Managing Director of TUFIDCO, a post held by Mr. Davidar.

Commissioner of Fisheries and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation Beela Rajesh has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Town and Country Planning, which was additionally held by Shambhu Kallolikar. V.P. Thandapani would be the Commissioner of Fisheries.

While Tiruchi Collector K.S. Palanisamy has been transferred and posted as Tiruppur Collector, Madurai Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri and Thoothukudi Corporation Commissioner K. Rajamani have been transferred and posted as Tirunelveli Collector and Tiruchi Collector, respectively.

Deputy Secretary in Finance Department N. Venkatesh and Joint Commissioner (Land), Land Administration S. Suresh Kumar have been posted as Thoothukudi Collector and Nagapattinam Collector, respectively.

Ariyalur Collector E. Saravanavelraj has been posted as Joint Secretary, School Education Department, and Tirunelvei Collector M. Karunakaran has been posted as Additional Secretary, Agriculture Department.

Tiruppur District Collector S. Jayandhi would be Joint Commissioner (Land), Land Administration. Thoothukudi Collector M. Ravikumar has been posted as Director of Survey and Settlement.

Perambalur Collector K. Nanthakumar has been posted as State Project Director of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a post hitherto held by Pooja Kulkarni.

Nagapattinam Collector S. Palanisamy would be Deputy Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department, and the State Project Director of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan has been posted as Additional Secretary, Finance Department.

Special Secretary to the government, Agriculture Department, V. Chandrasekaran has been shifted and posted as Executive Director of Tamil Nadu Watershed Development Agency.

Electronic Corporation chief

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department Secretary Rajendra Kumar has been shifted and posted as Principal Secretary/Chairman and Managing Director of Electronic Corporation of Tamil Nadu.

Greater Chennai Corporation Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) Praveen P. Nair has been shifted and posted as Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women Limited.

Director of Social Security Schemes C.N. Maheswaran has been shifted and posted as Managing Director of TWAD Board.

Deputy Commissioner (Works) K.S. Kandasamy and Deputy Commissioner (Education) Mantri Govinda Rao of Greater Chennai Corporation have been shifted to each other’s posts. While S. Aneesh Sekhar, who was Joint Commissioner (Enforcement), Commercial Taxes, would be Madurai Corporation Commissioner, Devakottai Sub Collector Alby John Varghese would be Commissioner of Thoothukudi Corporation.