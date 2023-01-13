ADVERTISEMENT

Major repair grant for mosques increased to ₹10 crore

January 13, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday announced that the major repair grant (MRG), provided to mosques for repair and maintenance work, will be increased to ₹10 crore.

He made the announcement following a demand from Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader and Papanasam MLA M.H. Jawahirullah.

Noting that the MRG was ₹5 crore during the previous AIADMK government, he said it was increased to ₹6 crore last year after the DMK came to power, and added that he was glad to announce that it will be increased further to ₹10 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US