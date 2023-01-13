HamberMenu
Major repair grant for mosques increased to ₹10 crore

January 13, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday announced that the major repair grant (MRG), provided to mosques for repair and maintenance work, will be increased to ₹10 crore.

He made the announcement following a demand from Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader and Papanasam MLA M.H. Jawahirullah.

Noting that the MRG was ₹5 crore during the previous AIADMK government, he said it was increased to ₹6 crore last year after the DMK came to power, and added that he was glad to announce that it will be increased further to ₹10 crore.

