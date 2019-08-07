Major reorganisation of MNM in the works

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan has embarked on a major reorganisation of his party to lay the ground for a better performance in the 2021 Assembly election.

MNM vice-president Mahendran said the party would kick-start a 500-day campaign on November 7 (Mr. Haasan's birthday) to reach out to voters and prepare for the long haul.

Dr. Mahendran said the party had exclusively secured the services of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), a private organisation that successfully managed the electoral campaign of the BJP in 2014.

The MNM will be mentored by Prashant Kishor, vice-president of the JD(U), on building a robust party structure. Dr. Mahendran rejected the claim that the sought-after election strategist was also working for the ruling AIADMK.

As a result of the exercise, he said the party would become “more horizontal and less top-down”. “The party will have a president, a vice-president, and six general secretaries. There will be four verticals – Organisation, Co-ordination, Propaganda and Frontals (Youth, Farmers, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes etc.) – each with its own general secretary. This structure will be replicated right to the bottom. In the next 100 days, we are looking to fast-track the appointment of office bearers and intensify the party membership drive,” Dr. Mahendran said.

He hopes to see a five-fold growth soon. When asked about what these changes will bring to the MNM, he said the individuals in positions of power will be replaced by teams taking up clear roles and responsibilities. “The Executive Committee was comprised of 35 members, but now, it has been expanded to 110 members. Each of these committee members will have precise functional roles and responsibilities. We are going to push for a change in government in 2021 and pitch ourselves as a viable alternative which Tamil Nadu has always yearned for,” he said.

When asked how the party planned to overcome the huge difference in its popularity between urban and rural voters, he said, “In certain urban constituencies, we have garnered 10-14% vote share. That is because it was easier to reach out to urban voters through technology. With a strong party structure, it will be easier to reach out to rural voters.”

“We have a team of almost 450 people who have already fanned out across Tamil Nadu to understand the pulse of the State,” he said. The party has already started its 'Call For Action' initiative, under which the public have been invited to apply for newly-created positions across the board.