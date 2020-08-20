Major medical college hospitals will have follow-up clinics

Health Minister inaugurates first such facility at RGGGH

All major government medical college hospitals in the State will now have post-COVID-19 follow-up clinics to monitor the health of persons who have recovered from COVID-19. The first such clinic has come up at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), and one such facility is also coming up at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said.

Inaugurating the clinic at RGGGH on Wednesday, he said the post-COVID-19 follow-up clinic was an “innovative concept”. This will be expanded to all major government medical college hospitals, he said.

“A total of 2,89,787 persons have recovered from COVID-19 [as on Tuesday]. Though more than 80% of them were asymptomatic and have recovered, 10%-15% required oxygen and intensive care. After recovery, such patients were advised follow-ups. We wanted to have a focused approach towards them,” he said.

He added that some patients required intensive care for two weeks. “In such patients, the lungs would have been affected. Even after recovery, such patients could face long-term consequences such as fibrosis in lungs, and changes in the lungs among those with co-morbidities. It is necessary to continuously monitor such patients, keeping in mind their long-term health,” he added.

The Minister said that persons who undergo treatment at any hospital in the State could approach the clinic for follow-up, four weeks after discharge. Persons who require intensive care for COVID-19, hospitalisation of more than two weeks, CT findings and those with co-morbidities, such as hypertension and diabetes, can utilise the services offered at the clinics. They can get their doubts clarified and take the required tests, he said.

The clinic will function from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on all days, except Sundays. E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said being a new disease, there was no follow-up for COVID-19 as of now. “The department of community medicine at the RGGGH maintains the data of 15,000 persons discharged from RGGGH. The facility is to provide full-fledged follow-ups,” he said.

The clinic has 12 counters, including for physical examination, body mass index, ECG for elderly persons and for others, if required. They will be screened for urea/creatinine levels to check for renal function, complete blood count to check for any ongoing infection, and blood sugar levels. They will be checked for vascular complications. Depending on their respiratory rate, a CT scan will be taken to check for fibrosis, he said.

The persons will consult a doctor and receive appropriate advice and medication. Counters for psychological counselling and diet are part of the clinic. If they are willing, they can register for plasma donation.

The Health Minister emphasised the need for private hospitals to adhere to the tariff fixed by the State government for COVID-19 treatment. “Private hospitals should be service-oriented. The Indian Medical Association is cooperating with the government. We are receiving complaints and we have a committee to conduct inspections as per the Clinical Establishments Act,” he said.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu were present.