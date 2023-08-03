HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Major fire breaks out in biodiversity hotspot Bahour lake, straddling Cuddalore and Puducherry

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, fire safety officials believe it is man-made; as of mid-morning on Thursday, August 3, 2023, fire-fighters from T.N. and Puducherry were working to put out the blaze

August 03, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - CUDDALORE

S. Prasad
The fire broke out at around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning

The fire broke out at around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A major fire broke out at Bahour Lake, a transboundary wetland sharing borders with neighbouring Puducherry, at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The lake is located in both Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and is the second-largest freshwater lake in Puducherry.

Residents living in the vicinity of the lake in Vinayagapuram and Karaimedu near Cuddalore, reported huge clouds of smoke emitting from the waterbody. Officials of the Puducherry Forest Department alerted their counterparts in Tamil Nadu about the fire, and teams with fire tenders from both sides, from Cuddalore and Puducherry, are in the process of dousing the fire, as of mid-morning on Thursday.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. According to a senior Forest Department official, “The fire has been reported from three locations on the lake on the Tamil Nadu side. The extent of the fire is huge and the Puducherry Forest Department has been extending all help to Tamil Nadu. Our immediate focus is to control the fire. A preliminary investigation has revealed that the fire was man-made,” the official said.

The lake’s main feeder channels are located in Puducherry and the operation and maintenance of the lake, a biodiversity spot lies with the Public Works Department (PWD) in Puducherry.

According to V. Chandrasekhar, president of the Bangaru Vaickal Neeradhara Kootamaippu, a water users’ association, “This is not the first time that the lake has witnessed a fire accident. Fires caused by miscreants are a regular phenomenon. Despite a ban, illegal fishing and farming activities have been continuing in the lake and the authorities have failed to take action.”

T.P. Raghunath, director, Svarnim Puducherry, Sri Aurobindo Society, alleged that farmers could have set fire to the lake with the intention of expanding their illegal farming. “The lake is a biodiversity hotspot and farmers, by continuing to cultivate illegally in the lake have disturbed the habitat of the birds, especially peacocks, and other small mammals. A joint-level team led by the Collectors of Cuddalore and Puducherry should ensure that all encroachments on the lake are evicted without delay,” he said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Puducherry / fire / wetlands / water

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.