Maitreyan seeks panel on allegations of sexual harassment

AIADMK’s former Member of Parliament V. Maitreyan on Thursday urged Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to constitute a committee to probe into all allegations of sexual harassment made by students in the past and make public a report of the proposed committee in the forthcoming session of the Assembly.

In a statement, he referred to the recent incident concerning a private school in Chennai and said that while action should be taken against the guilty, it would not be acceptable to target those who were in charge of the management of the school just because they belonged to a particular caste or a religion. The former MP called upon the Chief Minister to see to it that the “communal offensive” against the school be halted.

Meanwhile, the party’s coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, wanted Mr .Stalin to declare employees of State-owned transport corporations too as frontline workers for the purpose of COVID-19 relief work.

