GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maitreyan quits BJP, returns to AIADMK

Published - September 13, 2024 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
V. Maitreyan

V. Maitreyan | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

Former Rajya Sabha Member V. Maitreyan quit the BJP and returned to the AIADMK on Thursday. He joined the regional party in the presence of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The AIADMK said in a release that Mr. Maitreyan submitted a letter to Mr. Palaniswami, requesting permission to rejoin the party, and the request was favourably considered. Mr. Maitreyan, who was expelled from the AIADMK in 2022, rejoined the BJP in June 2023.

Mr. Maitreyan, who had been with the BJP before 2000, joined the AIADMK. He represented the regional party in the Rajya Sabha thrice when Jayalalithaa was the AIADMK general secretary. After Jayalalithaa’s death, he took former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s side and was expelled by the AIADMK leadership for “anti-party activities”.

Published - September 13, 2024 12:30 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.