Maintenance work at Mettur barrage to hit Vellore water supply

Water supply to Vellore from Mettur’s Combined Water Supply Scheme is likely be hit for the next 19 days owing to the maintenance work taken up at the Mettur-Sekkanur Hydroelectric Project barrage.

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) announced that maintenance work will be taken up at Mettur from where the water is pumped out to Tirupattur, Jolarpet and other areas of the district.

The maintenance work will take place till June 26, said a TWAD official. He also said that 50 to 60 per cent water supply would be maintained and the rest would be dealt by the respective local bodies.

With the district already reeling under acute water scarcity, the initiative is likely to affect water supply locally. The District Collector, S.A. Raman, called an official meeting to resolve the matter by using local sources to the maintain water supply to the affected areas.

Residents and commercial establishments were asked use water judiciously and cooperate with the local bodies that are already short of finding new sources. With the dried up Palar River as the sole water source, the groundwater depleting to 500 feet has already led to protests.

The annual barrage maintenance is essential and could be taken up when there is less water in the barrage area. Pumping mains and electrical appliances at the pumping house would be taken up for maintenance during this period.