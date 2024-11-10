Maintenance work at Mettur barrage to hit Vellore water supply on November 12-13

Water supply to Vellore district from Mettur Combined Water Supply Scheme will be hit on November 12 and 13 owing to the maintenance work taken up at the Mettur-Sekkanur Hydroelectric Project barrage.

Collector V.R. Subbulaxmi has advised residents and commercial establishments that are covered under Combined Water Supply Scheme to use water judiciously and cooperate with the local bodies to meet the water needs through local water sources for the aforesaid days.

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) will take up the maintenance work at Mettur from where the water is pumped out to Vellore Corporation, 11 municipalities including Gudiyatham and Pernambut, five town panchayats and 944 village panchayats in the district.

Around 50 to 60 per cent water supply would be maintained and the rest would be dealt by the respective local bodies. With the district already reeling under acute water scarcity, the initiative is likely to affect water supply locally.

The barrage maintenance is essential and could be taken up when there is less water in the barrage area. Pumping mains and electrical appliances at the pumping house would be taken up for maintenance during this period.