 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maintenance work at Mettur barrage to hit Vellore water supply on November 12-13

Published - November 10, 2024 06:25 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Water supply to Vellore district from Mettur Combined Water Supply Scheme will be hit on November 12 and 13 owing to the maintenance work taken up at the Mettur-Sekkanur Hydroelectric Project barrage.

Collector V.R. Subbulaxmi has advised residents and commercial establishments that are covered under Combined Water Supply Scheme to use water judiciously and cooperate with the local bodies to meet the water needs through local water sources for the aforesaid days.

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) will take up the maintenance work at Mettur from where the water is pumped out to Vellore Corporation, 11 municipalities including Gudiyatham and Pernambut, five town panchayats and 944 village panchayats in the district.

Around 50 to 60 per cent water supply would be maintained and the rest would be dealt by the respective local bodies. With the district already reeling under acute water scarcity, the initiative is likely to affect water supply locally.

The barrage maintenance is essential and could be taken up when there is less water in the barrage area. Pumping mains and electrical appliances at the pumping house would be taken up for maintenance during this period.

Published - November 10, 2024 06:25 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.