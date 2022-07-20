Maintenance of law and order in Kallakurichi a top priority, says the new Superintendent of Police

P. Pakalavan assumed office as the Superintendent of Police of Kallakurichi district on July 20, 2022 | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

July 20, 2022 16:54 IST

Kallakurichi’s new SP Mr. Pakalavan said a thorough handwriting analysis of the suicide note recovered by the police would be done by the forensic team

P. Pakalavan, who took charge as the new Superintendent of Police of Kallakurichi district on Wednesday, said that top priority will be accorded to the maintenance of law and order.

Speaking to reporters after assuming office, he said that though normalcy had been restored in the district, the police would improve upon the situation. “We will win over the confidence of the public so that they can move freely without any fear,” he said.

Investigation on cases relating to the death of the girl and the violence that broke out in the private school have been handed over to specific teams - Crime Branch - Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) and the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Over 300 persons have been arrested for their involvement in the violence so far. “The arrests will continue and the Police will hunt all those who were involved in rioting and violence at the school,” he said.

Terming the death of the class XII girl student of a private school as most unfortunate, Mr. Pakalavan shared that the police were in touch with the family members to ensure that the body of the girl was buried with all due respect. The SIT have started investigations and all persons including locals and outsiders who were involved in the violence would be identified. The police would hunt all those involved in the incident, he stated.

Kallakurichi’s new Superintendent of Police P. Pakalavan inspecting the private school at Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem in the district which witnessed violence on July 17, 2022 | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Replying to a question on suspicion over whether the handwriting in the suicide note recovered by the police belonged to the victim, Mr. Pakalavan said no input would be left out and thorough handwriting analysis of the letter would be done by the forensic analysis team.

Earlier, Mr. Pakalavan inspected the private school at Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

