Maintain V.O. Chidambaram memorial, Jayalalithaa’s statue properly, OPS urges Stalin

Special Correspondent September 08, 2022 18:10 IST

He says no action has been taken yet despite a demand made earlier

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to intervene and ensure that memorials of late freedom fighters and those who served Tamil society were maintained properly. In a statement, he said it was brought to his attention that the memorial of late freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram at Ottapidaram in Thoothukudi district was not being maintained well. He also charged that the statue of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education campus in Chennai was not being maintained properly and recalled his demand to the Chief Minister earlier. "But, there has been no action yet," he said.



