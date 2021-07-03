Main accused in SBI ATM theft case nabbed

The city police on Friday said it had arrested the main accused involved in the SBI ATM theft case in Haryana.

The name of the accused was given as Shaukat Ali, 30, of Ballabhgarh, Haryana.

A special team has been camping in Haryana to nab those involved in a series of novel thefts at SBI ATMs in Chennai.

The thefts occurred between June 15 and 18 at 17 places across the city and six in other districts, and involved ATMs with cash deposit facility.

The police have so far arrested four accused — Amir Arsh, Virender Rawat, Najim Hussain and Shaukath Ali.

“Shaukat Ali is suspected to have led the gang from Haryana. We suspect that 10 men were involved in the theft. Our special team is still camping in Haryana to trace the remaining six accused. We will nab them soon,” a senior police officer said.