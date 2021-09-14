Main accused in illegal child adoption case denied bail

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has denied bail to Idhayam Trust director G.R. Sivakumar, the main accused in the illegal child adoption case.

Justice B. Pugalendhi dismissed the bail petition of Sivakumar, and sought a report on the involvement of the second accused, Madarsha. The bail petition of Madarsha was adjourned.

The accused were said to have sold infants to childless couples. A woman who was unable to maintain her children handed them over to the home run by the trust. Sivakumar claimed that one infant was affected by COVID-19 and he would take it to hospital. He then informed the woman that the infant died and the final rites were performed as per COVID-19 protocol.

Suspecting his activities, the woman lodged a complaint and it was found that the main accused had sold the infant to a childless couple. It was also alleged that he had sold another infant to another childless couple.

The childless couples said Sivakumar told them that necessary legal formalities would be completed later. Earlier, the court granted bail to the two childless couples and three others in the case.