mail - dgl

There is a garbage yard at Dhandara Deevipattinam in Paramakudi. But wastes are being dumped on the banks of Vaigai river. The municipal workers set afire the wastes near the service road. The trees planted on the roadside have been badly affected due to this practice. I appeal to the authorities to dump waste only in the dump yard.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi



Construct flyovers



Traffic has increased and so has travelling time. Too many vehicles are the main cause of traffic snarls. Places like Goripalayam, Periyar bus stand and Kalavasal need flyovers to ease the congestion. The local administration should look into this matter and take action.

G. Chittibabu,



Velmurugan Nagar.

