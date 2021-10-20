Tamil Nadu

Mahindra and Mahindra and SRMIST sign MoU

The automobile engineering department of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur, has signed an agreement with Mahindra and Mahindra for research activities. Under the MoU, the institute’s faculty members will participate in an ‘industry immersion programme’. Mahindra Research Valley engineers will deliver guest lectures. The company will also offer internship to students, besides permitting industry visits.

M&M vice president Shankar M. Venugopal spoke on the long-term technological development that the education sector could bring to the company.


