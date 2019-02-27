Mahila court awards life term to man for burning his wife

A Mahila Court in Cuddalore on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a 45-year-old man for burning his wife after she refused to give him money for alcohol.

According to K. Selvipriya, Special Public Prosecutor, R. Manikandan, the accused, had been married to Malar of Panruti.

The couple were living separately following a dispute.

Manikandan, a mason, later married Selvi, a construction worker. Manikandan was an alcoholic and used to quarrel with his wife.

On March 11, 2018, he demanded money from Selvi to buy alcohol. When she refused, he poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze before locking the door of the house from outside.

Hearing her screams, Manikandan’s relatives rushed Selvi to the Panruti General Hospital where she died on March 18.

The Panruti police registered a case and arrested Manikandan for murder.

After hearing the arguments, Mahila Court Judge D. Lingeshwaran sentenced Manikandan to life imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹15,000.