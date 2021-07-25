Mahila Congress accuses Governor of ‘political bias’

Purohit refused to be photographed with a Congress team

The Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress on Saturday alleged that Governor Banwarilal Purohit exhibited a discriminatory attitude when it came to non-BJP parties after he refused to be photographed with a Congress delegation that sought to present a petition against the fuel price increase at the Raj Bhavan recently.

In a statement, Mahila Congress president R. Sudha said Mr. Purohit refused a photograph when a Congress delegation, consisting of Tiruchi MP S. Thirunavukkarasar, Karur MP S. Jothimani, Congress Legislature Party leader K. Selvaperunthagai and herself met him after organising a protest in Chennai on July 8.

“When we met him and presented the petition, the Governor said he was not posing for photographs of late. However, on July 23, he posed for a photograph with BJP State president K. Annamalai, betraying his step-motherly attitude. There should be no place for political or any other bias. Offering a red carpet welcome to “Sanatan and Sangh Parivar” organisations alone did not augur well for a democratic country, she said.

Ms. Sudha said their phones were taken away under the pretext of being sanitised and handed over to the drivers directly.

Political neutrality

She said this called into question the Governor’s political neutrality.

“Mr. Purohit must offer an explanation. Rejecting the fact that the elected representatives of people have a responsibility towards solving people’s problems and acknowledging only the political party leader that he likes is not good,” she said.