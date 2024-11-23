 />

Mahayuti’s victory in Maharashtra reflects people’s mindset across India, says Tamilisai

The DMK will be unseated from power in Tamil Nadu in 2026, says the former Telangana Governor

Published - November 23, 2024 03:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamilisai Soundararajan. File

Senior BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday (November 23, 2024) said the landslide victory of the Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly election was historic, and that it reflected people’s mindset across the country. She added that the DMK would be unseated from power in the 2026 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu and that the BJP would be the reason for it.

Speaking to the media, Ms. Soundararajan said the people of Maharashtra had realised that the “double engine” government would be able to deliver promises effectively, and that they rejected Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party’s campaign. Though the BJP was unable to win Jharkhand, the party’s vote share in the State has gone up, she said.

She also alleged that the Wayanad bypoll victory of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would put an end to the future of the INDIA bloc. Her victory also exposed the dynastic politics in the Congress, with Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Gandhi, and Ms. Vadra — all from the same family — being Members of Parliament, she said.

Reposing their confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people of several States have voted for the BJP, she said, and urged the people of Tamil Nadu to also do the same.

She said the DMK has adopted a confrontational approach towards the Centre, which, according to her, would not yield any positive results for the State.

Referring to incidents of assault on a doctor and a lawyer and the murder of a teacher recently in the State, Ms. Soundararajan said the people of Tamil Nadu had lost their confidence in the DMK government.

